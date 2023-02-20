Examing African Geese after southeast Houston residents encounter unlikely guest

Residents in southeast Houston are scratching their heads after a goose, who they've affectionately named Maverick, showed up in the neighborhood.

MORE: Goose moves into southeast Houston neighborhood, residents say

It's believed he might be an African Goose, but the bigger question is how in the world did he get there?

Origins

The African Goose is a breed of domestic goose known for its thick body, short bill, and distinctive large knob attached to its forehead.

Originating in Europe in the late 1700s, the goose was brought over to North America from traveling ships in the mid-1800s. Its unique traits are the result of selective breeding, with many believing they are attributed to traits of both the Swan Goose and the Chinese goose. There are three recognized varieties of the African Goose, including the gray, brown, and white variations.

Behaviors

African geese are known for their calm temperaments, but males will become more aggressive and hiss if presented with a threat. They are relatively loud birds but have been known to disturb neighborhoods with their noises. Females are very protective of their young and will also hiss if there is no male around. They typically lay between 20 and 40 eggs per year, each weighing up to eight ounces. African geese also form close bonds with their mates and may reproduce with the same mate for many years.

Diets

African geese live on a diverse diet ranging from larvae to small aquatic animals, and certain plants. Those who live in ponds are often fed bread by the public, but this is not recommended as it causes health problems. Geese can easily become dependent on humans for food, which can lead to potential starvation if and when the feeding stops.

Lifespan

The lifespan of an African Goose ranges from 10 to 15 years with males reaching up to 22 pounds. They are fairly low-maintenance birds but must avoid freezing environments to avoid their knobs becoming frostbitten. Although many geese have a reputation for being aggressive, African geese can benefit from good socialization and become very caring animals.