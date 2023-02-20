An unlikely visitor showed up in a southeast Houston neighborhood and made himself at home for almost a week.

Residents believe he's an African Goose. They don't know if he's he or she but named him Maverick after Goose-man from the Top Gun movie.

"He's not shy, but he's not looking to be cuddled or held in any way as much as you would be tempted he's a beautiful bird," said resident Shannon McNair.

He's now known as Maverick on social media, and he's been hanging around the Glenbrook Valley subdivision near Hobby Airport for almost a week.

"Folks that walk regularly would see him," McNair said. "He'd actually come and quack at windows and doors."

The big question how the heck did he get here? Residents believe he's flightless so some wonder if he was dumped here.

"Maverick just stays a couple of feet in front of you but doesn't turn to attack or run either," said McNair. "But he's certainly cautious around people and isn't looking to be touched in any way which is also good if he's a wild animal to stay wild, but we want safe."

Maverick seems to currently claim McNair as the mother goose.

"You wake up in the morning open the door, and you're probably going to hear him," she said.

Maverick even had an impromptu pool party at McNair's house.

"I had my gate open visiting with some friends, and he walked on up honking the whole way and jumped in the pool," McNair said. "Got a little swim in dove put on a show for us."

Still, McNair tells FOX 26 she's hoping to find a wildlife rescue to get Maverick into a safer environment,

"It's kind of nice having a neighborhood goose, it's just not the best place for him," she concluded.