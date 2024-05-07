Four-term State Representative Shawn Thierry is ferociously fighting to keep her job - a battle for political survival triggered by a single vote of conscience on the floor of the Texas House.

"I absolutely believe we should raise the age to 18 for children to receive GNRH analogues, cross-sex hormones and to undergo potentially irreversible body altering surgeries," said Thierry in May of 2023 before joining Republicans in passing the legislation.

The principled position has drawn intense condemnation from many in her own Democratic Party who have fully backed Thierry's run-off opponent and bombarded the incumbent with harassment and much worse.

"I began receiving death threats, attacks every single day. False Attacks against my character. Coming by my home. Destroying my signs, you've seen them, slashing my face on my pictures. Those that are in favor of this child mutilation were told to call me and tell me repeatedly and tell me they hoped my daughter, who is 11-years-old, wakes up an orphan," said Thierry.

With the Democratic run-off election 21 days away, Thierry has drawn outspoken support from dozens of area pastors.

"We need her because she's stood in the gap," said Reverend Max Miller.

"A people that will attack its children, is an ungodly, ungodly people," said Reverend Montari Morris.

"We need representation that believes in our beliefs," said Reverend Michael Tillman.

For her part, Thierry, says she will not compromise on what she believes is in the best interest of children to avoid hyper-political retaliation.

"This is for a cause. We are standing for the children of District 146. Give them a chance. Give them some grace. Let them grow into the best version of themselves," said Thierry.

Thierry will face primary top vote getter Lauren Ashley Simmons in the May 28 runoff.