An elderly man has died following an early morning house fire in Galveston County on Monday morning, officials said.

The fire occurred in the 1000 block of Rymal Road in Santa Fe.

Officials said fire departments from the City of Santa Fe and Hitchcock arrived on the scene and put out the fire.

Firefighters later located an elderly man inside the burned residence.

Authorities identified the man as 70-year-old Herbert Moore.

Officials said after a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by electrical origin, and no foul play is being suspected.