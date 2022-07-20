Driver fled after fatally hitting teen who was running from dog: sheriff

article

A driver fled after hitting a teenager who ran into the roadway while being chased by a dog, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The deadly crash occurred around 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine.

According to the sheriff, the 16-year-old was being chased by a dog, ran into the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck. The teen died at the scene.

The sheriff says the driver didn’t stop to render assistance and fled eastbound on Alief Clodine.

The truck is described as a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado.

The case is under investigation.