Downtown Houston Fourth of July road closures

The Fourth of July weekend festivities will be bringing several road closures to the Houston area.

The street closures will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

- Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby St.

.- Walker St. split at Allen Parkway outbound

- Heiner St. at W. Dallas St.

- Crosby St. at Allen Parkway inbound

- Park Vista Dr. at Allen Parkway inbound

- Gillette St. at Allen Parkway inbound

- Taft St. at Allen Parkway inbound

- Memorial Dr. inbound and outbound between Shepherd Dr. and Bagby St.

- Sabine St. at the Sabine St. bridge at Allen Parkway outbound

- Sabine St. at Memorial Dr.

- Westbound N. Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine St.

- 100 Block of Sabine St. east curb lane

- Silver Street at Memorial Dr.

In addition to the road closures, all roadways near the fireworks launch site will be closed in preparation and for fallout for the fireworks display. Officials said there will also be no other public activities or amenities available.

