Fireworks, festivals & parades: Fourth of July events in the Houston area

If you are looking for fireworks, food and fun this Fourth of July weekend, there are several family-friendly events around the Houston area.

Check out this list of parades, festivals and firework shows. Some events have special instructions for parking or what you can take with you, so be sure to double-check before heading out.

Galveston’s Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4 beginning at 7 p.m.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Seawall Blvd at 59th Street and proceeds east to 25th Street. Fireworks will follow at 37th and Seawall.

Houston: Freedom Over Texas

July 4 at 7 p.m.

Virtual

Houston’s annual Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration will be held virtually for one more year. Lee Brice will headline the show that will feature a lineup of entertainers via live broadcast. The public will be able to view a fireworks show from neighborhood parks, including Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Kemah’s July 4th Parade and Celebration

When: July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

The kid’s parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and the main parade will follow at 10 a.m. The line-up starts in the Kemah City parking lot between 6th and 7th at Bradord.

MCTX Independence Day Festival

When: July 3 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Houston Community College Missouri City campus located at 1600 Texas Pkwy; Free parking and shuttle service at Thurgood Marshall High School located at 1220 Buffalo Run

The event features live entertainment, a Kids Action Zone, community performances and food trucks. There will also be fireworks later in the evening after the live entertainment.

Pasadena’s Fireworks at the Fairgrounds

When: July 4; gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m

Where: 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas

Bring your own chair and watch a fireworks spectacular at the Pasadena Municipal Fairgrounds. There will be food vendors on-site, but personal picnic coolers are allowed.

Pearland Celebration of Freedom

When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Independence Park (3449 Pearland Pkwy.)

The event will feature live music, food trucks, vendor booths, giveaways and a fireworks display.

Stafford's 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4 beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: Stafford Centre (10505 Cash Road)

The event kicks off with the Freedom Rings concert at 7 p.m. Stick around for a firework show beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom July 4 Celebration

When: July 4 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Crown Festival Park (18355 Southwest Freeway)

The event will feature activities for all ages, food, live music, vendor booths and photo opportunities. The event will wrap up with a fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m. For those unable to attend in-person, the fireworks show will also be livestreamed on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

Texas City Parade, Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

When: July 3 and July 4

The parade begins at 10 a.m. July 3. Floats will line up at Sanders/Vincent Community Center, then travel right onto 6th Street going north, travel east down 9th Ave, turn left on Bay Street and end at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Ave.

On July 4, the Pose Band will begin performing at the Bay Street Amphitheater at 7 p.m. A fireworks show starts at dusk.

The Woodland’s Fourth of July celebrations

When: July 3 and July 4

Beginning at 9 a.m. July 3, the 1.3-mile South County Fourth of July Parade around The Woodlands will feature marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats and more.

Later that night, the free event Stars at Night - A Salute to Service featuring The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra will be held at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The show starts at 8 p.m., but gates open at 6:30 p.m.

On July 4, cool down at Red, Hot & Pool from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Each pool will have patriotic decorations, activities and refreshments. Fourth of July activities will happen between noon and 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the 24th Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza begins. Multiple locations around the Woodlands will feature food, live entertainment and family fun. The event culminates with a large fireworks display beginning around 9:30 p.m.

