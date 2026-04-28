Dive team searching for missing swimmer at off-road park near Crosby

The Brief A man reportedly went into the water and hasn't resurfaced at an off-road park near Crosby. Harris County deputies and a dive team are at the scene.



A dive team is searching for a man who went missing in the water at an off-road park near Crosby on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Xtreme Off-Road Park on Gulf Pump Road around 12:15 p.m.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Houston man was reportedly swimming across a small lake on the property when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

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A dive team is searching the lake. It does not connect to the San Jacinto River that runs by the park.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released.