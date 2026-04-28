Dive team searching for missing swimmer at off-road park near Crosby
CROSBY, Texas - A dive team is searching for a man who went missing in the water at an off-road park near Crosby on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Xtreme Off-Road Park on Gulf Pump Road around 12:15 p.m.
Authorities say the 33-year-old Houston man was reportedly swimming across a small lake on the property when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.
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A dive team is searching the lake. It does not connect to the San Jacinto River that runs by the park.
What we don't know:
The man’s identity has not been released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.