The Brief Houston police released video and a sketch of a suspect in a deadly shooting. Jose Trujillo, 42, was killed on May 31 on Canal Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.



Houston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting in the East End.

HPD released a new composite sketch and video of the suspect on Monday.

Deadly shooting in Houston’s East End

The backstory:

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. on May 31 in the 7200 block of Canal Street, near N 72nd Street.

Police say 42-year-old Jose Trujillo was found lying on a sidewalk. He had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say witnesses heard multiple gunshots before finding Trujillo.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Description of suspect sought

Sketch of suspect (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say a man was seen running from the area after the shooting. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. He is approximately 5’2" tall and has black curly hair. He was reportedly wearing a beige t-shirt and light blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.