Suspect wanted in deadly Houston shooting on Canal Street in East End
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting in the East End.
HPD released a new composite sketch and video of the suspect on Monday.
Deadly shooting in Houston’s East End
The backstory:
The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. on May 31 in the 7200 block of Canal Street, near N 72nd Street.
Police say 42-year-old Jose Trujillo was found lying on a sidewalk. He had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police say witnesses heard multiple gunshots before finding Trujillo.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Description of suspect sought
Sketch of suspect (Photo: Houston Police Department)
Police say a man was seen running from the area after the shooting. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. He is approximately 5’2" tall and has black curly hair. He was reportedly wearing a beige t-shirt and light blue jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.