Dickinson Animal Shelter offering unconditional love for Valentine's Day

"Getting a dog for Valentine's Day is definitely an eternal gift," said Nina Baker, Shelter Manager for Bayou Animal Services in Dickinson. "Unlike candy or flowers that everyone gets, you can get actual love from an animal."

You can have the best Valentine's Day ever and help Bayou Animal Services at the same time.

For the first time, the shelter is getting brand-new kennels.

"They're brightly colored. They have built-in beds, and little built-in bulge for their water and food," Baker said. "They're going to be much easier to keep clean for the dogs, and give them a little bit more privacy too with solid walls."

Renovation work starts this Saturday, and all the dogs must go.

Many will be boarded at Sea Dog Inn. But 20 or more need to find somewhere else to go.

"Adopted would be fantastic if people want to adopt. But at a minimum, foster for about a week if you can that would really help us," said Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth. "Love is free. So for the month of February, in honor of Valentine's Day, our adoption fee is zero. That goes for dogs and cats."

"With the free adoption, you still get a microchip, you still get all the vaccinations and a spay or neuter surgery," said Baker.

Those services would cost at least a grand, but it's all free.

"If you're ready to foster, we need you now," Baker said. "We supply every single thing you need. You won't pay anything out of pocket, medical needs. Everything is taken care of by the shelter."

You can even do a 2-week trial adoption.

"A lot of them come in, and they're already leashed, trained, they're house-trained. They know to wait for their food," said Baker.

For additional information, click here.