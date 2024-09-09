Deshaun Watson faces new sexual assault lawsuit in Harris County

article

The Brief A new sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to the suit, Watson, then the quarterback of the Houston Texans, stripped naked and asked for a massage before sexually assaulting the woman. Watson was previously accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments.



Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new sexual assault and battery lawsuit in Harris County.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in connection to the alleged incident in October 2020.

The woman, who is not identified in the lawsuit, says she was given Watson's number while out at a bar.

After texting intermittently for a few months, Watson allegedly asked the woman to meet at the Houston Galleria.

The woman claims she was hesitant to be seen with the Texans quarterback in public, so she invited him to her apartment instead.

According to the lawsuit, when Watson arrived at the apartment building he became aggressive when he could not find the woman's apartment, yelling at her on the phone.

When the quarterback arrived, the woman was not done putting on her makeup and left him alone in her living room.

She alleges that when she came out of the bathroom Watson had stripped down and her bed completely naked while lying on his stomach.

Watson allegedly asked the woman to massage his buttocks. The lawsuit says the woman was "terrified" to be alone with the much larger man after his outburst on the phone.

She began to rub his back and Watson then insisted she rub his glutes, according to the suit.

The lawsuit says Watson then rolled over, revealing an erection and demanded she massage the area from his knee to his groin.

"Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault. Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes in a ‘missionary position’ before grabbing her and flipping her over. Watson continued to assault Doe aggressively from behind. Jane Doe finally gathered the courage and strength to escape Watson," reads the allegation in the lawsuit.

The woman was allegedly able to get away and yelled at the quarterback to leave.

The accusations in the lawsuit are similar to past filings against Watson. Many of the other cases involved paid masseuses.

Tony Buzbee is the woman's lawyer. Buzbee represented several of the other women who sued Watson.

All 30 cases that were filed against the Texans organization have been settled.

The woman claimed she attempted to resolve the issues with Watson privately before deciding to file the suit.

Watson was traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

He was suspended 11 games during the 2022 season for past sexual assault allegations.

The Browns quarterback has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.