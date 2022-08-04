Live: Lawyers of women who accused Deshaun Watson speak about cases, NFL proceedings

The lawyers of the women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct are discussing the cases Thursday afternoon.

Tony Buzbee and other lawyers with The Buzbee Law Firm are providing comment regarding the NFL proceedings.

MORE: NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | 30 women settle with Houston Texans organization over Deshaun Watson allegations

Present at the conference are several plaintiffs in the Watson litigation, including Ashley Solis, who may share their thoughts.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above or on fox26houston.com/live.

The press conference comes a day after the NFL announced it was appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The move gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.

DISTURBING DETAILS: Woman files lawsuit against Houston Texans over Deshaun Watson massage session

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.

Robinson’s punishment fell well short of the indefinite suspension of at least one year sought by the league.