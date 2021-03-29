Expand / Collapse search

Deputy, driver injured in crash in Harris Co.

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver were injured in a crash on Monday night.

Authorities said a Motorist Assistance Program, or MAP, unit was struck by another vehicle while on the shoulder of the I-10 freeway, near Barbara Mae Street. 

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

The driver and deputy were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Authorities added a couple of westbound main lanes on Interstate 10 have been closed. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 