Deputy, driver injured in crash in Harris Co.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver were injured in a crash on Monday night.



Authorities said a Motorist Assistance Program, or MAP, unit was struck by another vehicle while on the shoulder of the I-10 freeway, near Barbara Mae Street.

The driver and deputy were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Authorities added a couple of westbound main lanes on Interstate 10 have been closed.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area.