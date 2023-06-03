Police are investigating after a man reported missing in Dickinson was found dead a couple of days later.

DeMarcus George, 29, was reported missing by the Dickinson Police Department on May 30.

On June 1, detectives went to 500 Tanglewood Drive for a follow-up on a missing person. Investigators say while they were there, a body was found near Borden's Gully.

The person was later identified to be George and his family was notified.

On June 2, an autopsy done by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office advised officials George was found to have a gunshot wound.

The case has become a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281)-337-4700 ext. 1 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)-763-8477.