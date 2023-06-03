A family gathering escalated into a shooting in south Houston after a baby was fed a piece of candy and started choking, officials say,

According to HPD Lieutenant Wilkens, a man in his early 30s and his sister, who is in her late 20s, were at their mother's home in the 12800 block of Bay Cedar Drive hanging out for a movie night.

The man has a 10-month-old baby who was being fed a little mint by a young girl around 10 or 11-years-old and the baby started to choke on the mint, Wilkens says. bSomeone at the party started performing procedures by patting them on the back and was able to stop the choking.

Authorities say the father became upset and started yelling at the young girl. This led to several fights erupting between those in the home, Wilkins said, and the last fight was between the siblings, the mother of the girl and the father of the baby.

Wilkens says Mace was involved, and a physical fight also broke out between the two.

The sister then went outside to her car to get a gun and came back inside to shoot her brother, officials said. The brother was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

According to Wilkens, the sister was taken into custody. He says the investigation is ongoing.