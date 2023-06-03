An ambulance was involved in a crash in southeast Houston early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a witness says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on as it went through a red light in the 8200 block of Broadway Street.

The ambulance ran the red light and hit a Jeep, according to the witness.

An HPD Sergeant on the scene says no one was reported injured, but a couple of people were taken to the hospital as a precaution. There was someone in the back of the ambulance at the time of the crash, officials say.