A Houston officer was involved in a shooting while trying to put a suspect in custody early Saturday morning.

HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher says an officer was flagged down by a person in a red vehicle while driving southbound in the 10700 block of Eastex Freeway.

The person in the red vehicle told the officer a black vehicle was stolen. As the officer approached the black vehicle to stop it, the car got involved in a one-car accident, according to Hatcher.

Officials say the officer attempted to follow the black car, but the driver, 33, got out and ran into the parking lot at the southwest corner of U.S. 59 and the 3800 block of Little York Road.

Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston

Hatcher says the officer ran after the suspect and attempted to take him into custody.

The man pulled out a pistol and the officer tried to give verbal commands, but the suspect did not comply.

During a struggle, the suspect's gun went off multiple times, and he was shot in the arm and wrist, according to authorities.

A security guard heard the shots, then approached the officer and suspect while giving the suspect verbal commands to show his hands. The suspect then complied and was taken into custody, Hatcher reports.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The officer was not injured.

Hatcher says the black vehicle was not listed as stolen, at this time. Officials are unsure who the person in the red vehicle was, as they did not stop at the location and left the scene.

The incident is being investigated and charges are pending against the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or contact CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.