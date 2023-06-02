article

Nearly two dozen men were arrested following a sting in Montgomery County late last month.

According to a release, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding human trafficking and ‘buyers of illicit sex’ in the Central Montgomery County area.

As a result of the operation, officials said over 20 male suspects were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony in Texas.

The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance is a multi-agency task force comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement from the region with a shared mission to rescue victims of human trafficking and to stop people from engaging in activities that promote human trafficking.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Texas became the first state to make the crime of buying sex, a felony offense with enhanced consequences.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Houston Police Department, and other members of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance participated in the operation.