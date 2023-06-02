Lone Star College Lockdown: Suspicious package causes lockdown in Harris Co.

article

Authorities are on the scene as Lone Star College in Harris County is on lockdown, officials said.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said the campus located in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive.

Officials said they are on the scene assisting Lone Star College Police Department with a suspicious package at the location.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.