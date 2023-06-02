Lone Star College Lockdown: Suspicious package causes lockdown in Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene as Lone Star College in Harris County is on lockdown, officials said.
Details are very limited, but Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said the campus located in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive.
Officials said they are on the scene assisting Lone Star College Police Department with a suspicious package at the location.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.