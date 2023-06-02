Expand / Collapse search

Lone Star College Lockdown: Suspicious package causes lockdown in Harris Co.

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene as Lone Star College in Harris County is on lockdown, officials said. 

Details are very limited, but Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said the campus located in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive. 

Officials said they are on the scene assisting Lone Star College Police Department with a suspicious package at the location. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 