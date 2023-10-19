Small alligator seen in Deerbrook Village, residents warned to keep watch
SPLENDORA, Texas - Residents of the Deerbrook Village area are being told to be on the lookout for an alligator roaming the streets.
Local resident Lori Goolsby posted pictures on Facebook showing a small alligator seemingly sunbathing.
Montgomery County officials were called out to capture the animal, but they failed to secure it.
Alligator spotted in Deerbrook Village neighborhood. Credit Lori Goolsby
If you encounter potentially dangerous wildlife in your area, you should keep a safe distance and call animal control services.