Residents of the Deerbrook Village area are being told to be on the lookout for an alligator roaming the streets.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County man violated protective order, demanded victim change her story

Local resident Lori Goolsby posted pictures on Facebook showing a small alligator seemingly sunbathing.

Montgomery County officials were called out to capture the animal, but they failed to secure it.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alligator spotted in Deerbrook Village neighborhood. Credit Lori Goolsby

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If you encounter potentially dangerous wildlife in your area, you should keep a safe distance and call animal control services.