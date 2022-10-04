Decomposed body found in southeast Houston apartment, police investigating

article

Police are investigating after finding a decomposed body in a southeast Houston apartment.

According to reports, at around 5 p.m. on Monday, employees at an apartment complex at 1300 Redford Street smelled a foul odor and saw flies near the door of an apartment. The employees called the police, and Clear Lake patrol officers arrived at the scene.

Officers say when they went inside to search the home, they found a decomposed male body wrapped in blankets inside a closet. The man's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston Police Department Homicide investigators are currently investigating to find out the cause of death. Officials say they are talking with neighbors and looking for video surveillance.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.