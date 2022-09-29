article

The Galveston Police Department confirms that a body was found in a dumpster at Austin Middle School.

Officers responded to the school in the 1500 block of Avenue N ½ just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities currently investigating the body found in a dumpster at Austin Middle School.

Police say the person’s cause of death has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Authorities did not release information on the person’s identity.

The Galveston Police Department asking for any information in regards to the death.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Galveston PD’s non-emergency line at (409) 765-3702. You can also anonymously report information by calling Galveston Crimes Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.