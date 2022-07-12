Neighbors afraid following deadly house party near Alvin

Neighbors are fearing for their lives after a deadly house party in near Alvin.

The shooting happened at a home around the 1500 block of County Road 149.

A neighbor tells FOX 26, she feared for her and her children’s life. She spoke to us anonymously.

"I heard the gunshots and I got on the floor with all four of them," said the neighbor. "Protect my kids, that was the first thing I was thinking about. This is their home, this is our home, and it was too much."

The neighbor, a mother of four, says she is traumatized. Saying she imminently hunkered down over her children when she heard the gunshots.

"She heard the first round, and then she heard another round," said the neighbor's mother.

The neighbor’s mother also speaking with FOX 26 says she was not able to get to her daughter because of the chaos.

"My grandson, one of them is autistic, and he has a lot of issues about coming back over here, he’s scared," says the mother of the neighbor.

Neighbors say the home is known as the party house on the block. Police say the property at the time was being rented through an online property rental company.

"You need to take more responsibility for whom you rent next door to or what parties you are having there," says mother.

Investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone that left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival contact Investigator Sosa at (979) 864-2223.