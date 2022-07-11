1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County

A man is dead and others are injured after a shooting broke out at a party near Alvin, Texas overnight.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office responded to several 911 calls around 11:46 p.m. Sunday night about the shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 149.

When officers arrived, they found two victims on the scene suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported by medical helicopters.

Authorities said that one male victim, 23, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Another male victim, 26, was taken to Southeast Memorial Hospital, where doctors treated his wounds and released him.

Investigators were later notified of two other victims with gunshot wounds, 25-year-old male and 19-year-old male.

They went to two hospitals, HCA Clear Lake and Sacred Heart Emergency Center in Katy, on their own and were released after being treated.

Officials are not releasing the names of victims at this time.

Investigators learned that the house where the shooting occurred was rented through an online property rental company. More than 100 people were possibly at the party during the shootings.

Investigators are asking anyone that left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival to contact Investigator Sosa at (979)864-2223.

If anyone has pictures or video from the party, they are asked to email those to Investigator Sosa at jorges@brazoria-county.com or submit them anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers website at brazoriacountycrimestoppers.com.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.