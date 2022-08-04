Deadly Cypress grassfire 100% contained, firefighters to remain on scene to handle hot spots

article

A deadly grassfire that sparked up on Thursday afternoon is now 100% contained, according to officials.

Officials responded to the fire located in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail.

Over 80 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the grassfire.

Officials said 27 acres were burned in the area.

One elderly male was killed as a result of the fire, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The elderly man has not yet been identified.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.