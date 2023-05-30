Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick unleashed a torrent of frustration after a full, regular session ended with major issues unresolved and many GOP priorities stopped cold in the House by Democratic procedural maneuvers and delay tactics.

"This should be easy, it's three Republican leaders, it should be easy....but because of the points of order and the chubbing, Democrats have total control of the House chamber," said Patrick. "Total Control. We are a Republican majority state and the rules of the House are set up to allow the minority to kill bills they don't like."

Patrick placed the blame squarely and publicly on Dade Phelan, the House's Republican Speaker for refusing to reign-in Democratic leaders clearly intent on killing conservative legislation by running out the clock.

"For most of the last two weeks, I think Joe Moody and (Rafael) Anchia and Trey Martinez Fischer were running the House, not the Speaker," said Patrick. "So yes, I'm fed up about it. It's time to call it out."

Patrick didn't stop there, blaming the House Speaker for the impasse on how best to deliver billions in property tax relief and all but accusing Phelan of attempting to stuff his own pockets by advocating appraisal caps rather than the Senate plan which would dramatically raise homestead exemptions.

"If you go to Phelan Investments on-line, they own everything, for decades. Proud to say fourth generation of owning property. He said, I own a lot of property, not that it's about me. Now, anytime anyone says it's not about me, it's usually about them," said Patrick.

As of yet, Patrick's strafing run has drawn no reaction from Phelan, who this afternoon gaveled in the House for the first of what could be multiple special sessions.

"Members, I hope you enjoyed your summer," said Phelan. "I sure did."