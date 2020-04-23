Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passes away at 31

article

Jace Prescott, Dak Prescott’s older brother, has passed away, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed late Thursday night.

A Cowboys spokesperson confirmed that Jace had passed away Thursday morning.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the spokesperson said. "At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

Jace played offensive lineman for the NUS Demons from 2008 through 2010.

Jace was 31 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest info.