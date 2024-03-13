A driver is dead after crashing into the fence outside of Houston ISD’s Peck Elementary School on Tuesday night, officials say.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of MLK Blvd.

According to police, it appears the driver slowly veered off of the roadway, crashed into the fence, continued straight and crashed into a second fence. The car ended up flipping over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash on MLK Blvd.

Police say, at this time, it appears the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police are investigating what caused the driver to leave the roadway and are exploring the possibility that he may have had a medical emergency.

Investigators are gathering surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division at (713)247-4072.