All westbound lanes of I-10 are shut down near Thompson Road in Baytown after a deadly 18-wheeler fire on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Firefighters at the scene of a truck fire on I-10 in Baytown.

Baytown police say there is a large debris field, and the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

TxDOT and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident at this time.