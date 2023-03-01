article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a convicted criminal that was erroneously released on Tuesday.

According to a release, authorities are looking for Marcel Perez Campos, 61.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Close to 300 defendants in Harris Co. Jail automatically released due to computer glitch

Officials said Campos was erroneously released from the Harris County Jail after being sentenced on Feb. 20 to 25 years for aggravated assault of a family member and was due to be sent to state prison.

Officials said an "apparent clerical error" caused Campos to be released on Tuesday.

Campos is described as 5'7" tall, 200 pounds with bald hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said an internal investigation is being conducted to determine if any possibly policy or procedural violations occurred.

If you have any information on Campos' whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-6055 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.