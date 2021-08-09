Conroe ISD offers limited PreK-6 virtual program during first semester

Conroe ISD will offer a limited virtual program for some students by application only during the first semester of the upcoming school year.

The district says the program is being offered in response to the resurgence of COVID-19 and because students under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination.

The program is being offered for students in grades PreK-6 only. The program will only be offered for one semester and is by application only.

MORE: The push to vaccinate Houston adolescents and school staff against COVID-19 intensifies

The application will close on Tuesday, August 10. The start date for instruction in the virtual program will not occur before August 23, the district says.

Parents who wish for their child to participate in the program will need to agree to several guidelines. According to the participation agreements, students who had excessive absences, course failures or limited academic progress last year cannot participate. Students are also required to maintain a minimum of 90% attendance.

Conroe ISD is not the only Houston-area school district to make changes for the upcoming school year as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations increase.

MORE: Surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations causing school districts to update health protocols

Fort Bend ISD announced Sunday that the district will offer a limited-enrollment virtual learning option. FBISD said they are working on a program and will release details at a later date.

Additionally, Houston ISD’s board of trustees is expected to vote this week on a proposed mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors.

Advertisement

RELATED: Houston ISD parents urge superintendent to offer virtual learning amid surge in COVID-19 cases