Texas DPS says a trooper was airlifted to a Houston hospital after crash on I-10 in Chambers County.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near SH 61.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to Texas DPS, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The condition of the other driver is not known at this time. One person appeared to be dead at the scene.

All eastbound lanes are shutdown.

Significant delays should be expected, and the sheriff’s office advises motorists to consider an alternate route.