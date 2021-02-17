CenterPoint Energy says customers need to be prepared to be without power for several more days

Freezing weather has left millions of Texans without power. Many Houston-area residents have been left without power for multiple days. We're tracking the latest updates from state and local officials on the energy crisis.

Latest from ERCOT:

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) reports power restored to about 700,000 households overnight.

However, also as of 9 a.m., ERCOT is instructing local utility companies to turn off power to 2.8 million households.

ERCOT has not given an estimate of when power will be restored.

Latest from CenterPoint Energy:

CenterPoint Energy advises customers to be prepared to be without power for several more days.

It warns electricity may be on and off periodically.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, an estimated 1.37 Houston area customers are without power.

Latest from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:

Nearly 800 people are taking shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

During a press conference at noon on Wednesday, Turner stated power will not be fully restored for another couple of days. He warns of continued rolling blackouts.

Latest from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

At 1:30 p.m. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the power "probably not going to come back anytime soon. It's probably going to stay out even beyond the weather, when the weather passes on Friday."