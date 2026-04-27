Cases involving ex-Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez under review

The Brief The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing every case involving former Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez. She was terminated from the police department last week following an investigation into a racist rant on social media. The police chief described Gonzalez's behavior as "abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable."



The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing cases involving former Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez.

What they're saying:

"Racism is abhorrent; the fact we have to lead the statement with this is disgraceful," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "The Harris County District Attorney’s Office Conviction Integrity Chief has already begun the thorough, analytical process of reviewing every case involving former Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez. We take seriously our ethical obligation to notify defense attorneys regarding her discipline effecting open cases."

Ashley Gonzalez fired

The backstory:

The Houston Police Department has terminated the employment of Ashley Gonzalez after video surfaced of the officer repeatedly using a racial slur to describe Black people.

She was relieved of duty last Monday, and the police department announced Friday that she was no longer an employee.

"In compliance with state civil service laws, an investigation was conducted as fast as legally possible," the police department said in a statement.

"The behavior exhibited by Ashley Gonzalez was abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable," said Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr., in a statement. "It is deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community."