Officials with the Houston Fire Department share safety tips following deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Thursday morning, the fire department responded to 6500 W. 43rd for what they later determined was carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. One person was found dead in a unit along with two other people who were unconscious and taken to the hospital. Three children and an adult in another unit were also hospitalized with CO poisoning-symptoms.

Authorities say a gas-powered generator was used inside the apartment and ran during the night.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas. It can be deadly when inside a closed space and symptoms can include headaches, nausea, dizziness, disorientation, and fatigue. Effects can vary from person to person.

HFD shares CO is absorbed into the bloodstream 200 times as fast as oxygen.

Here are some safety tips to help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

Purchase a Carbon Monoxide detector if you use gas or either a gas or wood-burning fireplace for your heating or anything that burns fuel, including generators.

Never run generators inside or in an area that is not well-ventilated.

Generators should be placed a minimum of 20 feet away from homes, windows, doors, and vents.

Install a Carbon Monoxide detector in the hallway near every separate sleeping area of the home.

When your CO alarm sounds, ventilate the house with fresh air by opening windows and doors.

Check your CO detector every month pressing the test button just like you do with a smoke alarm.

If you are in need of a carbon monoxide alarm, HFD has a limited supply of alarms that can be installed in your home

Visit the HFD website for qualifications and submit a request for an alarm.