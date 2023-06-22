Carbon Monoxide poisoning: 1 killed, 6 others transported in Houston
article
HOUSTON - One person is dead, and six others are in the hospital after a carbon monoxide poisoning in Houston on Thursday morning.
The Houston Fire Department said they were called out to 6500 W. 43rd for a carbon monoxide poisoning.
When officials arrived, they did find one person dead. Six others were taken to a nearby emergency room.
Crews did find a generator inside of an apartment.
No other details were released.