Trump gets table number 47 at Whataburger in Texas stop

article

The Brief President Donald Trump stopped at Whataburger after delivering a speech in Texas. His table number at the burger joint was 47.



After his speech in Corpus Christi on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump stopped in at a local Whataburger, where the employees gave him an iconic table number tent with the number 47.

Trump stops in Texas

The Whataburger trip came after the president spoke to a crowd at a shipyard on the Texas coast, largely speaking on his energy policy and recent strides in the economy.

Trump named many Republican lawmakers on the sidelines, including those in the heated U.S. Senate race, though he still withheld an endorsement. Several guest speakers took the stage, including energy workers, border agents, and actor Dennis Quaid.

Featured article

The president reiterated his claim that America is "the hottest country anywhere in the world" touting increased production of oil and natural gas and an improving economy.

The visit came on the final day of early voting for the Texas primary race. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate for Senate in one of the most highly visible races in the nation.