Trump in Texas: President to speak on energy, economy in Corpus Christi Friday

The Brief President Donald Trump will be in Corpus Christi on Friday to speak about his economic and energy policies. The visit is the president's first post-State of the Union trip. Trump's visit comes on the final day of early voting in the Texas primaries.



President Donald Trump heads to Texas on Friday on his first trip since the State of the Union.

The president is expected to speak at the Port of Corpus Christi about his energy and economic policies.

Trump is expected to reinforce his message from Tuesday's address, where he declared a return to economic prosperity and a return to a more secure America.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed America was "the hottest country anywhere in the world" touting increased production of oil and natural gas and an improving economy.

Ahead of Trump's visit to Texas, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, issued a statement refuting the president's claims.

"If Donald Trump wants to remind South Texans how terrible the economy is, he can be our guest," DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus said. "No amount of lies will change the fact that home building has ground to a halt because of his recklessness, his chaotic tariffs are devastating the domestic oil industry, and he’s abandoned Texas farmers and ranchers to cut a deal with Argentina. We won’t stop the Floreses from fighting over who gets to hitch their wagon to that failing agenda."

The "Floreses" is a reference to congressional candidates Maya Flores and Eric Flores, who are battling in the Republican primary in Texas' 34th Congressional District. Eric Flores has Trump's endorsement.

Trumps visit comes on the final day of early voting in the Texas primaries.

Eyes on the Texas Senate race

Both Republicans and Democrats vying for the U.S. Senate in November have been locked in an expensive campaign for their party's nomination. The campaigns have spent more than $110 million on advertising in an effort to sway voters to their cause.

Trump has yet to endorse any of the three Republican candidates vying for the nomination: incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. All three are expected to attend Friday's event.

Last week, Trump declined to make an endorsement when asked about the Senate race.

On Friday, the president sent out a flurry of endorsements in Texas races ahead of the visit.

Will Trump pull his endorsement of Rep. Tony Gonzales?

Another Texas primary being watching is in San Antonio, where Rep. Tony Gonzales is facing a challenge from gun manufacturer Brandon Herrera.

Gonzales is at the center of a sexting scandal with an ex-staffer who later died.

Members of the Republican party have called on Gonzales to resign, while Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week that he'd had a conversation with the congressman and said that he would not ask Gonzales to resign until the investigation played out.

Gonzales was endorsed by Trump earlier this year.