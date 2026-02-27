Crosby High School educator under investigation for alleged improper relationship with student

The Brief A Crosby High School educator is under investigation for alleged misconduct. Harris County Constable Precinct 3 says the educator had an improper relationship with a student and detectives believe there could be more victims. Crosby ISD said the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.



Authorities say an alleged improper relationship between an educator and a student occurred while the individual was employed at Crosby High School.

Crosby High School educator under investigation

What we know:

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office is investigating the allegations. According to the constable’s office, the investigation began on February 20 after a criminal complaint was filed.

As detectives continue gathering evidence, investigators say information has developed indicating there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Out of respect for those involved and to protect the integrity of the investigation, authorities are not releasing specific details at this time. The name of the educator has not been released at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been affected or who has information related to the case is urged to contact Precinct 3’s lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Helgoth, at 713-274-9739 and reference case number 2602-00460. Tips can also be submitted through the agency’s online crime tip line.

At this time, it is unclear whether any charges have been filed.

The other side:

In a statement, Crosby Independent School District said it was made aware on February 20 of the constable’s investigation involving a Crosby High School educator.

The district immediately placed the staff member on administrative leave pending the outcome of the District's investigation and any potential action by law enforcement. That same day, Crosby ISD notified parents in writing about the alleged misconduct, the district’s investigation, and its cooperation with authorities.

District officials are encouraging anyone, including parents and current or former students, who may have information that could assist investigators to contact Christy CoVan, CISD Assistant Superintendent of HR and Administration, at 281-328-9200 or ccovan@crosbyisd.org, as well as Detective Sergeant Helgoth with the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

Crosby ISD says counseling services are available for any student who may need support.

"As always, the safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities," the district said in its statement.

This remains an active investigation.