Bush Intercontinental named 1 of 20 airports to screen travelers coming from China

Officials with Bush Intercontinental Airport have been left in limbo as the Centers for Disease Control decides when screening will start for travelers coming from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: What to know about the mysterious illness

FOX 26 has been in contact with airport officials to find out how the screenings will take place.

Bush airport is one of 20 airports that the CDC has singled out as a U.S. Quarantine Station screening travelers coming from China.

RELATED: Airlines suspend China flights, cut services on virus fears

The public health institute has chosen these stations across the country to hopefully stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

So far in the U.S., five people have been confirmed to be diagnosed with the virus.

Advertisement

Overseas in China, the government is reporting a sharp increase in cases.

6,000 cases have been reported with 132 deaths attributed to the virus.

On Tuesday Mayor Sylvester Tuner along with the Houston Health Department are meeting to discuss how the city will be moving forward with preventive measures.