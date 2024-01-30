Breaking Bond: Woman and man operating unlicensed funeral business free from jail; Sparks public outcry

Dozens of people say they were victims of 26-year-old Javian Major and 38-year-old Sandy Broussard. The pair is accused of operating an unlicensed funeral business, stealing life insurance funds, charging for funerals and embalming that didn't happen, and mishandling bodies.

"We are charged with protecting Texas consumers in the funeral industry and these are very concerning allegations," said James White Executive Director Texas Funeral Service Commission.

RELATED: 24-year-old charged with fentanyl murder by delivery in death of 16-year-old was free from jail on 5 bonds

"Mr Major we had to go physically find him," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Major has a lengthy criminal history and a track record for skipping out on bond. "Everytime he was charged and out on bond he forfeited the bond every single one," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers "He had 7 bond forfeitures."

Yet, 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray set Major's bond at just 10 grand. "This is very concerning," White said.

TEXAS CRIME: Texas City crime: Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal road rage shooting

"He was in and out before you blinked," said Kahan.

"A guy like this should never have been. Let out of jail," said Rosen. "Historically I would say that for violent offenders, but this is just as bad." Major's alleged accomplice, Sandy Broussard, got a PR bond or get out of jail free card from magistrate Renette Franklin even though she has 7 felony convictions and is on parole until the year 2040.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"It's sad and if I had all the victims we have in these cases they would be just as upset just as hurt," Rosen said.

"How do you justify giving an 11-time convicted felon who's on parole until 2040 a PR bond," said Kahan.