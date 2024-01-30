A fatal road rage shooting that unfolded on a Texas City highway two years ago reached its legal resolution on Tuesday afternoon. Messiah James Pickens-McCoy received a 40-year prison sentence for the death of Gregory Walter Sharretts.

Both Sharretts and Pickens-McCoy were driving south on Highway 3 in Texas City when Pickens-McCoy fatally shot Sharretts on January 26, 2022. Several shots were fired, and one of them tragically struck Sharretts in the back.

Authorities say the entire incident was captured on video by a camera mounted in a car traveling behind Sharretts and Pickens-McCoy. The footage clearly shows a hand holding a handgun extending from Pickens-McCoy’s vehicle window, firing multiple shots.

Responding to the sound of gunshots, A Texas City police officer saw a vehicle speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Amburn Road. A pursuit ensued, but Pickens-McCoy refused to stop. Eventually, the officer apprehended the vehicle when it was parked in a nearby apartment complex. Pickens-McCoy was identified as the driver, with his brother Noah Pickens-McCoy as a passenger. A Glock 9mm handgun, an empty magazine, and a spent shell casing were recovered from the vehicle.

After pleading guilty on January 23, 2024, Pickens-McCoy was handed down a 40-year prison term. Chief Assistant District Attorney Raneca Henson prosecuted the case.



