Houston police are investigating after three people from two neighboring apartments were shot on Sunday night, officials say.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pitner.

Police say responding officers expected to find a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, but they also found two men who had been shot in their legs.

All three were taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in good condition.

According to police, the two men were outside on the porch of an apartment unit when the shooter in the parking lot opened fire.

A bullet also went into a neighboring apartment, striking the woman, authorities say.

Police say it’s unclear which apartment was the target. Witnesses told police that the suspect was pacing in front of the location for several minutes before the shooting.

The suspect is described only as a tall, younger male who was wearing all black.