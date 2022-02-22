Breaking Bond: In-depth look at four Criminal Dist. Court Judges who have opponents in the Dem. primary

On April 13, 2021, we told you how 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton has granted multiple felony bonds to at least six repeat violent offenders who are now accused of killing someone while free on bond.

"I'm a prosecutor at the Harris County DA's office where I've served Harris County since 2013," said Joseph Mathew Sanchez.

Sanchez whose running against Morton in the democrat primary points out Judge Morton had only 2 trials last year.

"Some courts have taken better advantage of the resources that are now available to us and some courts haven't," Sanchez said. "Because of that's one of the reasons I decided to run in the 230th."

On December 14, 2021, we told you how 228th Criminal District Judge Frank Aquilar granted 37-year-old Vincent Trevon Sanders seven felony bonds. He finally revoked Sander's bond last September, but it came one month too late for 64-year-old James Patrick Jeffery. Police say Sanders beat him to death.

Attorney Sam Milledge is running against Aguilar in the primary.

On June 1 2021, we told you how 184th Criminal District Court Judge Abigail Anastasio gave 25-year-old Deandre Calhoun a PR bond for injury to a child. When he picked up a second injury to a child charge, she gave him yet another PR bond. Prosecutor Katherine Kat Thomas is running against Anastasio in the primary.

December 7 2021, we told you how 263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin granted convicted armed robber Cameron Edwards multiple bonds. Martin had only 2 trials in 2021. Attorney Melissa Marie Morris is running against Martin in the democrat primary.

