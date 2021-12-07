24-year-old convict free from prison for one month continues alleged crime spree while free on 4 bonds

"He’s been a one-man crime spree since the age of 17," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In 2014, Cameron Emerson Edwards picked up eight aggravated robbery charges in Fort Bend County.

"Remember aggravated robbery, he stuck a gun to you or a knife to you, something that made it aggravated," said Ray Hunt, Executive Director of the Houston Police Union. "It’s not simply grabbing your purse and leaving."

All the aggravated robbery charges in Fort Bend County were combined and Edwards was given probation.

"He didn’t last long on probation because he picked up three other cases in Fort Bend County, but they actually revoked his probation. They sent him to prison for five years," said Kahan.

Edwards was released from prison in July. After being a free man for just one month, police say Edwards continued his crime spree in Harris County.

"He’s charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor DWI," Kahan said. "He gets not one, not two, nor three, but four bonds."

The judge who granted three felony bonds to the convicted armed robber, 263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin.

When you look at court documents, you have to wonder why a judge would repeatedly grant Edwards a bond.

"No doubt," Hunt said. "We’re not talking about stealing a bag of candy from a store, we’re talking about taking a pistol to somebody and stealing their merchandise. This is a bad guy."

