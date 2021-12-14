37-year-old criminal free from jail on 5 felony bonds accused of beating elderly man to death during burglary

37-year-old Vincent Trevon Sanders has a string of convictions in both Harris and Fort Bend counties.

"He was on five felony bonds starting in March of 2020 when he picked up his first felony and then bonded out," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The judge who granted Sanders five felony bonds is 228th Criminal District Court Judge Frank Aguilar.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

After a year on bond, Sanders gets arrested again,

"He picks up an assault with intent to impede breathing, trying to strangle somebody to death and he picks up a robbery," Kahan said. "Now he gets two additional felonies even though he’s out on bond."

Last May, Sanders is charged with felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"You might have thought that’s going to be the end of his criminal career," said Kahan. "Nope once again he’s bonded out."

MORE BREAKING BOND COVERAGE

In a six-month period, the DA’s office filed three motions asking Judge Frank Aguilar to revoke Sanders bonds and put him behind bars. But Judge Frank Aguilar didn’t do that.

Last September, Aguilar finally revoked Sanders bonds.

But it came one month too late for 64-year-old James Patrick Jeffery. On August 20, police say Sanders broke into his home and viciously beat him.

"I’ve not seen someone murdered by striking someone with a hammer. I’ve not seen someone murder by striking them with a metal bar," Kahan said. "That’s excruciating."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Sanders is now charged with capital murder.

If James Patrick Jeffrey had relatives or loved ones they don’t know he’s dead, no one claimed his body and he was buried in a paupers grave.

Advertisement

James Patrick Jeffery is the 155th Harris County Resident to be killed allegedly at the hands of a defendant free from jail on multiple felony bonds.