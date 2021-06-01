25-year-old man free on a PR bond for allegedly beating his infant son, now accused of killing his daughter

We were there when 25-year-old Deandre Calhoun appeared in court for a bond hearing. Last week, he allegedly beat his one year old daughter to death.

"This 1-year-old defenseless child is now the 119th victim of a defendant whose been released on multiple felony or PR bonds," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "It’s reprehensible."

It just gets worse.

On February 3, 2020, 184th Criminal District Court Judge Abigail Anastasio set Calhoun’s bond for an Aggravated Robbery charge at $30,000.

While out of jail on that bond, Calhoun was charged with injury to a child.

"The first one involved multiple rib fractures to his one month old son, those fractures were in various stages of healing," said assistant DA Gilbert Sawtelle. "The defendant gave an admission to out of frustration squeezing that child on his chest."

"Guess what, we are not letting you back out again, because obviously you’re a public safety threat," Kahan said.

But instead of revoking his $30,000 cash bond, Judge Anastasio freed Calhoun on a PR bond, also known as a get out of jail free card.

"I’d love to hear an explanation," Kahan said. "I think the people are owed an explanation."

Now, Calhoun has a second injury to a child charge in the death of his one year old daughter.

"The explanations he gave are innocent explanations, but they are not consistent with the injuries seen by medical experts," said Sawtelle. "Those injuries are consistent with abusive head trauma, that is non-accidental."

Judge Anastasio originally set Calhoun"s bond for the second injury to a child charge at half a million dollars.

Visiting Judge Vanessa Velasquez presided over the hearing where she kept the bond at half a million dollars and doubled Calhoun’s prior bond.

"Unfortunately this is the second instance of him doing the exact same thing," Sawtelle said. "The unfortunate part about it we now have a dead one year old. That wouldn’t have happened."

