Bounty Hunter fatally shoots wanted person in West Harris Co, authorities say

An investigation is underway after authorities said a bounty hunter fatally shot a wanted person at a West Harris County apartment complex on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at Park Falls Apartments, located on the 19300 block of Park Row Drive.

Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation revealed that the bounty hunter was looking for the wanted subject at the apartment complex.

That's when, Gonzalez said, the subject attempted to flee in a vehicle and may have attempted to strike the agent.

The agent fired a weapon striking the subject, Gonzalez said.

The subject, who was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.