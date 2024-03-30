Marriott hotel bomb threat determined to be swatting incident: MCSO

A Marriott hotel in The Woodlands has returned to normal operations after a reported bomb threat, according to Montgomery County officials.

The sheriff's office and Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office responded to The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center at 1601 Lake Robbins Drive for an alleged bomb threat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It was later determined to be a swatting incident and the Marriott has resumed normal operations.

Out of precaution, the hotel asked for voluntary evacuation while an investigation was underway.