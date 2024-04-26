The boil water notice for those with the Harbor Point water system was rescinded on Friday.

Lake Livingston WSC rescinded the notice on Friday after bacteriological test results showed the water is free of bacteria and no longer requires you to boil it before use.

Texas Water Utilities issued a "Boil Water Notice" for Trinity County residents in the Harbor Point water system on April 19, which affected 356 customers.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.